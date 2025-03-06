India poised to become global skill capital: Prof. Duncan Bentley

Tumakuru: India has the potential and opportunity to emerge as the global capital of skilled manpower, observed Prof. Duncan Bentley, Vice-Chancellor of Federation University, Australia.

Speaking at a Future Work Lab workshop held at Sridevi College on Wednesday, Prof. Bentley emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown keen interest in making India the world’s skill capital. He urged the youth to take a pledge to realise this vision, highlighting India’s capacity to serve as a major supplier of human resources worldwide.

Prof. Bentley recalled that during PM Modi’s visit to Australia, this issue was a key point of discussion. He underscored the importance of students acquiring industry-relevant skills and hands-on experience during their college years. In this regard, Federation University is committed to providing training to young professionals in India, and he encouraged students to make the most of this opportunity.

He further stated that skill training would not be limited to students but would also be extended to teaching and non-teaching staff, ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge and instructional techniques. “Simply earning a degree is not enough. To secure a bright future, one must develop competencies aligned with global industry demands,” he stressed. Prof. Bentley also appreciated Sridevi Educational Institutions for prioritising skill development among students.

Addressing the gathering, Raja Das Gupta, CEO of Employability. Life, emphasised the need for students to develop skills that help them navigate real-life challenges.

Dr. M.R. Hulinaikar, President of Sridevi Charitable Trust, advised students to focus on acquiring the necessary expertise rather than lamenting about job scarcity or future uncertainties. Dr. Raman M. Hulinaikar, Director of Sridevi Medical College, added that the institution is collaborating with global universities to enhance career prospects for students.

The event saw participation from senior officials, including Aniruddh Phadke, Chief Technology Officer of Employability. Life, Ruchika Sarna, Vice President, Ridhima B. Thareja, Brand Marketing Manager, M.S. Patil, HR Director of Sridevi Group, and Dr. Narendra Vishwanath, Principal of Sridevi Engineering College, alongside faculty members and staff from various departments.