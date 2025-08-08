  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

India’s first Centre of Excellence in Pevc unveiled at IIMB

India’s first Centre of Excellence in Pevc unveiled at IIMB
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: In a milestone development for the alternative investment landscape, the nation’s most influential minds from the PE, VC, and financial...

Bengaluru: In a milestone development for the alternative investment landscape, the nation’s most influential minds from the PE, VC, and financial services domains gathered to launch the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital at IIMB – India’s first Centre of Excellence dedicated to the acceleration of research, innovation and collaboration in private equity and venture capital (PEVC).

The Centre has been established through a visionary philanthropic initiative by PGP 1994 alumnus Mathew Cyriac, Institute Gold Medallist & 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) recipient, Chairman – Florintree Advisors, Co-Founder – Yali Capital. It is one of the largest individual alumni contributions in IIMB’s history.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick