India’s first Centre of Excellence in Pevc unveiled at IIMB

Bengaluru: In a milestone development for the alternative investment landscape, the nation’s most influential minds from the PE, VC, and financial services domains gathered to launch the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital at IIMB – India’s first Centre of Excellence dedicated to the acceleration of research, innovation and collaboration in private equity and venture capital (PEVC).

The Centre has been established through a visionary philanthropic initiative by PGP 1994 alumnus Mathew Cyriac, Institute Gold Medallist & 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) recipient, Chairman – Florintree Advisors, Co-Founder – Yali Capital. It is one of the largest individual alumni contributions in IIMB’s history.