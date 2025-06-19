India’s largest underground LPG storage cavern unveiled

Mangaluru: A landmark achievement in India’s energy infrastructure was realised with the completion of the nation’s largest underground liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage cavern in Mangaluru. Capable of holding 80,000 metric tonnes of LPG, this state-of-the-art facility bolsters the country’s capacity to meet critical energy demands, particularly during emergencies.

The cavern, developed by Megha Engineering under the central government’s oversight, underwent a rigorous Cavern Acceptance Test (CAT) from May 9 to June 6 to verify its safety and operational integrity. This marks the third underground storage facility in the Mangaluru region, joining the existing crude oil caverns at Permude (1.5 lakh metric tonnes) and Padur (2.5 lakh metric tonnes). Unlike its predecessors, this cavern is dedicated exclusively to LPG, surpassing the 60,000-tonne capacity of a similar facility in Visakhapatnam to claim the title of India’s largest.

Approved by the central government in 2018, construction began in 2019 and culminated at a cost of Rs. 800 crore. The facility, carved 500 meters beneath the earth’s surface through solid rock, is supported by a newly completed pipeline system connected to a floating jetty in the sea, enabling efficient LPG transfer.

This development strengthens India’s energy security, ensuring a robust supply chain for LPG across the region. Authorities anticipate the facility will play a pivotal role in stabilising gas availability, reinforcing Mangaluru’s growing significance as a hub for strategic energy reserves say the company officials.