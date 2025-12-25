IndiGo Launches Daily Mangaluru–Navi Mumbai Flight as NMIA Begins Operations

New Delhi/Mangaluru: IndiGo on Thursday launched a daily direct flight between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai, marking the start of commercial operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Christmas Day.

With the launch, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has become one of the first airports in the country to be connected to NMIA from the first day of operations. NMIA is India’s newest greenfield airport and the second major airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The inaugural IndiGo flight 6E 865 from Navi Mumbai arrived in Mangaluru with 187 passengers, while the return service 6E 866 departed with 186 passengers, indicating strong demand on the new sector from day one.

Airport officials at Mangaluru marked the occasion with a brief ceremonial event, including a lamp-lighting and cake-cutting. A family travelling on the inaugural Mangaluru–Navi Mumbai flight participated in the celebrations.

With the addition of Navi Mumbai, the Mangaluru–Mumbai Metropolitan Region sector now has five daily flight services—four operated by IndiGo and one by Air India Express—offering increased connectivity for business and leisure travellers.

Flight Schedule

Route Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency

Navi Mumbai – Mangaluru 6E 865 10:40 12:10 Daily

Mangaluru – Navi Mumbai 6E 866 16:05 17:45 Monday, Thursday

Mangaluru – Navi Mumbai 6E 866 12:40 14:20 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The new route strengthens air connectivity between coastal Karnataka and the Mumbai region, while making Navi Mumbai Mangaluru’s seventh domestic destination. The airport currently offers flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

NMIA has been developed and is operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. The commencement of flights from multiple cities underscores the airport operator’s ability to execute and operationalise large-scale aviation infrastructure projects on schedule.