IndoUS researchers establish quantumsafe encryption framework

Bengaluru : A ground breaking quantum safe video encryption framework has emerged as a significant technological milestone in the fight against cyber threats such as deepfakes, data manipulation, and cyberattacks. The innovation, created by a team of researchers from India and the USA, has been featured in the prestigious IEEE Transactions on Consumer Electronics.

The collaborative effort brought together experts Dr S.S. Iyengar and Dr. Yashas Hariprasad from Florida International University, USA, and Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary from the National Forensic SciencesUniversity, India. Their novel hybrid encryption system leverages quantum computing to secure video communication against evolving cyber threats.

Addressing modern cyber threats

The rise of deepfake technology—AIgenerated media capable of creating highly convincing but fabricated visuals—has become a growing global concern. These manipulations can spread disinformation, impersonate influential figures, and destabilise political or social systems.

This new encryption framework combines the inherent randomness of quantum computing with advanced Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)encrypted HTTP transmission. Encrypting video streams with pseudorandom keys and securing individual frames with quantumsafe protocols provides unmatched security and efficiency, reportedly outperforming current methods by 15%.

“Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, and deepfakes pose a hazardous challenge,” explained Dr. Iyengar. “Our framework addresses these issues headon, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of video communications.”

Implications for national security

This technology is poised to play a vital role in bolstering national security. Sensitive video communications within defence, government, and military operations are increasingly vulnerable to manipulation, with deepfake videos capable of mimicking political leaders or military personnel posing serious risks.

The quantumsafe encryption framework offers a powerful solution, safeguarding critical video transmissions from tampering or unauthorised access. For nations like India and the USA, where digitalisation of defence operations is on the rise, this innovation marks a timely breakthrough.

Global Recognition

The publication of the research in IEEE Transactions on Consumer Electronics highlights the framework’s potential to transform secure communication technology. The recognition affirms the innovation’s relevance in addressing both present and future challenges in video security.

Dr. Naveen Kumar Chaudhary emphasised, “This is not just a technical advancement; it is a step toward securing the digital future. Our work lays the groundwork for quantumsafe communication across multiple sectors.”

A Secure Digital Future

Beyond its implications for national security, the framework could revolutionise personal and corporate video communications, offering robust protection against cyber threats. As quantum computing technology continues to evolve, this hybrid encryption system serves as a critical tool in safeguarding global digital communication.

With its potential to redefine how video content is secured, the quantumsafe framework paves the way for a new era of secure digital interactions.