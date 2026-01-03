District-level science expo begins

Nalgonda: District Collector B Chandrashekhar has urged students to understand subjects through observation and make efforts to solve problems. Following the inauguration of the two-day ‘District-Level Science Exhibition and INSPIRE Awards’ event at the DIET College, here, along with SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, the collector interacted with students.

“Great inventions such as the wheel, electricity, the internet, and mobile phones emerged because of science and technology,” said Chandrashekar. He explained that observation of any subject leads to better understanding and helps in finding solutions to problems. He encouraged students to develop the habit of observing every aspect from a young age.

He noted that around 284 exhibits are being displayed in the two-day district-level science exhibition at Nalgonda and urged not only the participating students but also other students to carefully observe all the exhibits. He expressed his desire that at least 10 to 15 science projects from the district-level exhibition should be selected for the national level.

Meanwhile, the SP said that science exhibitions provide a good opportunity for students to practically apply what they learn in classrooms.

He advised teachers to encourage innovation among students. He stressed that students should take science exhibitions seriously and participate actively, as such exhibitions serve as excellent examples of finding solutions to real-life problems.

He also expressed his wish that students’ innovations from the district should be selected at the state and national levels.

DTC Vani, DEO, District Science Officer Lakshmipathi, and others also spoke on the occasion.