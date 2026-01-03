\Devagudi’ screened for students

Khammam: ‘Devagudi’ film was screened at a free release event organised by Bomma Group of Engineering Colleges, here, on Friday. The event, held on the college campus, was attended by the college chairman, his wife, the secretary, faculty members, and a large number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Bomma Rajeshwar Rao said such programmes help foster creativity among students and contribute to their overall personality development. He added that alongside academic learning, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are given equal importance at Bomma Group of Engineering Colleges.

Participating students also conveyed their happiness and thanked the college management for providing such opportunities.

The programme concluded in a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere. Bomma Group treasurer Laxmi Rajyam also attended the event, adding to its grandeur. Officials and faculty extended New Year greetings during the event, marking the occasion as a memorable start to 2026.