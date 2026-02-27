Indriya crosses 50 stores nationwide, strengthens presence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Indriya, the fine jewellery brand backed by the Aditya Birla Group, has reached a major milestone by expanding its national footprint to 50 stores across India, following the launch of its third outlet in Bengaluru. The expansion highlights the brand’s rapid growth and its increasing appeal among customers in the organised jewellery retail segment.

The newly launched store is strategically located on the prominent 100 Feet Road near Sony Signal, one of Bengaluru’s premium retail corridors. Designed as a signature destination, the store offers an immersive and elevated jewellery shopping experience. It features more than 28,000 designs across gold, polki, and diamond jewellery, catering to bridal, festive, contemporary, and everyday collections.

The outlet includes dedicated spaces such as an exclusive bridal lounge and a specialised karigar room, showcasing the craftsmanship and artistry behind each piece. The store reflects Indriya’s design-first and experience-led approach, aimed at enhancing customer engagement and retail excellence.

With this launch, Indriya has further strengthened its presence in key metropolitan markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Indore, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. The company’s expansion strategy focuses on combining traditional craftsmanship with modern retail formats and evolving consumer preferences.

Dilip Gaur, Director of Indriya, said reaching 50 stores marks a significant milestone for the brand and reflects strong consumer trust and disciplined expansion. He emphasised that the Aditya Birla Group’s legacy of reliability and governance has played a key role in supporting Indriya’s growth and long-term vision.

Sandeep Kohli, CEO of Indriya, said the launch of the third Bengaluru store reflects strong customer response in the city. He added that the brand remains committed to building a design-led jewellery platform that celebrates life’s important moments, from weddings to everyday elegance.

Indriya has rapidly emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing fine jewellery brands, positioning itself as a trusted bridal destination while continuing to expand across high-growth markets nationwide.