Infosys Foundation commits Rs 200 cr to empower job seekers

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program, aimed at enabling half a million job seekers in India to secure meaningful employment by 2030. Infosys Foundation has committed over Rs 200 crore for the first phase of this programme, said a press release.

The initiative focuses on job creation for both graduate and undergraduate youth across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM sectors. Sumit Virmani, Trustee of Infosys Foundation, said, “The big opportunity in our country is to focus on skilling initiatives that meet industry and AI-age demands, and then shape a path from learning to livelihood.”

According to him, the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program is conceptualised to address this urgent need.