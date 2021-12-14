INS Shivalik model warship unveiled

Madikeri: Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the Eastern Commander of the Indian Navy, unveiled the new INS Shivalik model warship, which was newly added to the city's General Timmaiah museum.



The model warship was inaugurated after paying homage to the War Memorial at the premises of General Thimmayya museum at a function organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture.

Speaking on the occasion Dasgupta called on young people to join the Navy. The Indian Navy has the best model navy. He said the Indian Navy has its own position and more young people should join the Navy. The people of district have contributed immensely to the defence

sector by contributing thousands of officers and soldiers. The Indian Navy will build 41 warships in the future, of which 31 are to be built in India in Mumbai, Kolkata, Goa and Visakhapatnam. A

warship will be built privately in Cochin. Biswajit Dasgupta said the Navy has put a lot of emphasis on the security of the nation.

Colonel (retired) KC Subbayya, President of the Field Marshal Kariyappa and General Thimmayya Front, spoke on the development of the General Thimmayya Museum by the Indian Air Force, Air Force, Air Force and the Army.

Navy model submarine was inaugurated by Rear Admiral Uthaiah. Lt. Gen. P C Thimmayya (Retired) honoured Rear Admiral Uthaiah by presenting tradition sickle .(Odi Kathi) Kodagu DC B.C.Sathish. SP Kshama Misra, SDM Eshwar Khandu and ex-

military officers were present. The Vice Admiral watched the life of Thimmaiah and his achievements in the army after the concert.