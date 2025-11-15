Inside Delta Electronics' Bengaluru R&D Facility

Bengaluru: A guided tour of Delta Electronics India's state-of-the-art R&D facility revealed the scale of indigenous innovation driving India's power electronics and EV infrastructure sectors.

Led by Chief Technology Officer Shashidhar Mathapati, the visit to the 61,000 sq meter LEED Gold certified facility showcased the company's expanding capabilities. Currently employing 385+ R&D engineers, Delta plans to grow this workforce to 750 in the next three years.

The tour began at the high-voltage labs, where 33 kV testing systems, renewable energy inverters, and containerized data center solutions — all designed and manufactured entirely in India — undergo rigorous validation. The facility's walking chambers test equipment under extreme conditions from -40°C to 125°C, ensuring reliability across diverse climates. "Investing in these labs saves engineers' time and accelerates product development," Mathapati explained.

The automotive division, staffed by 100 engineers, tests onboard chargers, DC-DC converters, and integrated powertrains through thousands of automated test cases. "Automotive applications demand million-dollar precision. Our lifecycle management ensures 10-year customer support," Mathapati said.

Market dominance is evident: Delta controls over 63% of India's telecom rectifier market and supplies UPS systems to global data center operators. The facility also produces EV chargers ranging from portable 700W units to commercial swapping stations for two- and three-wheelers.

Delta Electronics India in 2015 had committed to invest USD 500 million in India for expansion. “we are scaling up smart manufacturing and energy infrastructure capabilities. We're among the few Indian leaders capable of designing and producing high-voltage systems at scale, without relying on external platforms," Mathapati emphasized.

The company's commitment to develop advanced power and energy solutions from India for both local and foreign markets positions Delta as a key player in the nation's renewable energy and electric mobility transition.