Instagram post puts Rs 10 lakh reward on heads of two Hindu group leaders

Udupi: The "sar tan se juda" (separate head from the body) cry is now being heard in Karnataka. Yashpal Suvarna, national General Secretary of the BC Morcha of the BJP and Sri Ram Sene leader Pramod Muthalik are the target of certain elements. An Instagram handle 'marigudi page' has announced Rs 10 lakh reward for the head of Muthalik and Suvarna.

The police are investigating the complaint given by both Sri Rama Sene and BJP Yuva Morcha and both the organisations have beefed up the security for their leaders. "I do not care who put out the post, but I must know who put it out, which will give me immense pleasure to know that person. I can meet him face to face and sort out his problems with me," Suvarna told Hans India. "I have not taken a wrong step in my political life so far. I have kept the interests of the country high on my agenda, so I am not afraid of such silly posts," he declared. Yashpal Suvarna has not even asked for police protection. One of his associates in Kaup town where Suvarna hails from demanded that those who put out the post come out in the open.

According to sources, Yashpal Suvarna has been targeted due to his support to the ban on hijab in schools and colleges. The operators of the page could be sitting anywhere in India or abroad and putting out such threats. The police and the intelligence agencies should investigate and find out the truth, the complaint has stated. Speaking to Hans News Service from Hubballi, Pramod Muthalik said: "These are cowards who put out such posts on social media. I have got many of them in the past, but none of them showed up. I will not ask for any more security as the government has given me a gunman already. But I will file a complaint against the page at Hubballi on Thursday.

The "sar tan se juda" has become a popular sloganised song for a radical group in Hyderabad and parts of UP. They had chanted this song targeting Swami Narsinghananda, chief priest of Dasna Devi temple in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.