International conference at Karnataka State Open University cancelled amid protocol row

Mysuru : In a significant development, the Karnataka government has ordered the cancellation of an international academic conference that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the Karnataka State Open University. The three-day conference, centred on the theme “Ekatma Manava Darshana – India’s Worldview,” was planned in collaboration with Prajna Pravaha and the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

The decision to cancel the event follows a controversy that erupted in the Legislative Council earlier this week, where member Ramesh Babu raised objections over alleged violations of protocol and lack of official communication regarding the programme. He accused the university administration of bypassing established norms and misusing authority for personal interests, and demanded action against Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse.

The issue gained further traction when it was revealed that dignitaries, including the Governor and the Union Education Minister, were reportedly invited to inaugurate the conference. However, Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar stated in the House that he was unaware of such an event, raising concerns about administrative lapses. Congress MLC B. K. Hariprasad sharply reacted, questioning the relevance of a minister being kept in the dark about a major academic event.

Responding to the controversy, Minister Sudhakar questioned the intent behind organising a conference without informing the government or adhering to protocol. “What was the necessity of holding such an event without government knowledge? Does it contribute to the advancement of higher education?” he asked. He also announced that the conference would be immediately cancelled and that a notice had been issued to the Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation within 24 hours.

In his defence, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa Halse clarified that the conference was not organised by the university but by a private organisation. He stated that the institution had merely rented out the convocation hall after collecting the prescribed fee. “As Vice-Chancellor, I was requested to preside over the event, and I agreed. Similar requests have been honoured in the past. There has been no violation of protocol from the university’s side,” he said, adding that a reply to the government notice had already been submitted.

However, the government order dismisses this explanation, pointing out that the invitation brochure prominently mentioned the university as the hosting institution and carried its official logo. It also noted that the Vice-Chancellor himself was listed as the presiding authority, contradicting his claim that it was purely a private event.

The order further highlights ongoing concerns regarding administrative and financial irregularities within the university. It mentions that a one-member inquiry committee had already been constituted by the Governor to investigate alleged financial misconduct. In such a scenario, allowing a private organisation to conduct a major event on campus could potentially influence the inquiry process, the government observed.

Terming the conference’s theme and objectives as inconsistent with the university’s mandate, the government concluded that the event violated guidelines, norms, and protocol. Consequently, it ordered the immediate cancellation of the conference, citing larger concerns over governance, accountability, and institutional integrity.