International-grade technology powers all India inter-university athletics meet

Moodbidri: Moodbidriin Karnataka has set a new benchmark in the conduct of national-level sporting events with the successful hosting of the 85th All India Inter-University Athletics Championship 2025–26, organised by the Alva’s Education Foundation at the Swarajya Maidan.

Athletes and officials alike praised the event’s world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology. Gold medallists Priya Thakur of Chandigarh University and Ajay D. of the University of Madras commended the flawless arrangements, calling the championship “a model for future events.”

A major highlight was the use of recognised photo-finish and sensor-based video technology, enabling results to be displayed on giant screens within seconds of a race’s completion. Timing accuracy up to 0.001 seconds and distance precision of 0.001 millimetres ensured complete transparency and eliminated disputes.

Over 5,000 athletes’ profiles were digitally integrated into a customised software system, allowing real-time display and data access. All equipment used met World Athletics specifications, while facilities such as medical rooms, physiotherapy units, media centres, mixed zones, and athlete rest areas matched international standards. The championship was overseen by Olympic-qualified observers, nearly 20 IAAF-certified technical officials, and more than 150 nationally accredited judges, supported by physical education faculty, student volunteers, and over 1,000 trained volunteers.

Organisers also provided athletes with free accommodation, meals, transport, medical care, and cash prizes, a move widely appreciated by participants. Foundation President Dr. M. Mohan Alva said the goal was to offer every athlete an international-level competitive experience, emphasising precision, fairness, and athlete-centric planning.