International school introduces ‘No bag Day’ for students, once a week

Bengaluru: The burden of carrying a school bag with two to three times the body weight of a student has been an everlasting problem in the Indian education system. Heavy school bags can be hazardous to the health and well-being of students. The heavy school bag has precarious physical effects on growing children which can lead to damage to their vertebral column and knees. Due to heavy school bags, neck muscles can be pulled which can further induce headache, shoulder pain, lower back pain, and neck and arm pain. Body posture also gets disrupted, if prolonged would cause imbalances in the body and affects the health of the nervous system.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) after conducting various studies and surveys submitted a report to the Union Ministry based on which the Directorate of Education issued a circular under 'School Bag Policy 2020 ' stating 'From classes, I to X the weight of the school bags being carried by students should not be more than 10% of their body weight.'

As the schools have opened after continuous lockdowns across the country Orchids has taken upon itself to adhere to the norms of the 'School Bag Policy 2020'. The audits have begun in all the branches, the students whose bags weigh more than the maximum allotted weight are scrutinized.

'Once a week, students come to school only with their lunch bags, and do not carry school bags. The day is devoted to practical and experiential learning, where kits are used to conduct activities. Worksheets are given as handouts for practice and the students are engaged in a variety of activities which impact their learning. Our lesson plans are well defined with these activities per lesson and concept which are all in sync with the content and curriculum. Our motto is to bring about holistic learning in a healthy and balanced way," said Dr. Paramita Mishra, Principal, Orchids - The International School, Majestic Branch.