Investment opportunities for dermatology and cosmetic treatment sectors high

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated on Friday that the dermatology and cosmetic medical treatment sectors have significant investment opportunities in Karnataka, including in the upcoming KWIN City project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bharat Summit of Laser Medicine and Surgery (BSLMS) in Whitefield, Patil highlighted that 350 critical medical instruments are currently being manufactured in the state. He also pointed out that hundreds of startups in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors are actively operating from Karnataka.

Additionally, Karnataka has taken the lead in manufacturing medical IT solutions, PCR machines, stents for heart treatments, insulin pens, and other essential medical devices. Patil noted that medical devices, digital health, and diagnostics are undergoing a transformation, with state-based companies driving technological advancements in these areas.

Emphasising the need to leverage the network of medical and engineering colleges in the state, Patil said that providing affordable healthcare and speedy treatment is crucial for building credibility in the sector.

He also stressed the importance of advancing research, innovation, and practical applications in the field of medicine.

The event was attended by Dr. Arun Inamdar, Dr. B.S. Chandrashekhar of BSLMS, Swapnil Shaw (Hyderabad), Sanjeev Aurangabad, and other notable figures from the industry.