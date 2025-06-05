IPL triumph: RCB-KSCA express deep regret over stampede tragedy

Bengaluru: What was meant to be a historic celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy as a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday claimed 11 lives and left 33 others injured. The incident occurred just hours after Royal Challengers Ben-galuru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, sparking a massive turnout of fans near the stadium.

RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) issued a joint statement on Wednesday night, expressing “deep concern and heartfelt condolences” over the incident. “RCB-KSCA expresses deep concern and heartfelt condolences regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebration organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today,” the statement read.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by individuals during this event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident. We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the be-reaved families during this extremely difficult time,” it added.

The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players had reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Confusion reigned throughout the day regarding the parade plans, with Bengaluru traffic police initially denying permission due to safety concerns. However, thousands of RCB fans had already gathered near the stadium, awaiting the arrival of the team, leading to an uncontrollable surge.