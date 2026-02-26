iQOO 15R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 launched at Rs`40,999

iQOO on Tuesday launched the iQOO 15R, a flagship-grade smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, targeting young professionals seeking high performance in a compact design.

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch display and follows the brand’s “Perfect Fit” philosophy, aimed at enabling comfortable one-hand use.

The device houses a 7,600 mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.90 mm body, which the company claims makes it India’s slimmest smartphone in its battery category.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, the smartphone is designed to deliver sustained performance across work, gaming and entertainment. It also integrates iQOO’s SuperComputing Chip Q2, supporting up to 144 FPS gaming. The device is equipped with a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling chamber for thermal management and runs on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16, with four years of software updates and six years of security support.

On the camera front, the phone sports a Sony LYT-700V OIS sensor. Other features include a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED EyeCare display and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 15R is priced at `44,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant (net effective price `40,999), `47,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant (`43,999 net), and `52,999 for the 12GB+512GB model (`48,999 net). It will be available for pre-booking from February 24 on Amazon.in, the iQOO e-store, select Vivo exclusive stores and Reliance Digital outlets, with sales beginning March 3.