Iran Leader’s Killing Puts Alipur in Karnataka’s Spotlight

Chikkaballapur: The small town of Alipur in Gauribidanur taluk has drawn statewide attention following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an attack allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel.

Alipur, a town panchayat in Chikkaballapur district, shares a decades-old religious and emotional connection with Iran. Home to nearly 25,000 Shia Muslims, it is considered one of the largest Shia-populated towns in South India. Residents here have described Khamenei’s death not merely as a killing but as a “sacrifice of our religious guide,” reflecting the depth of sentiment in the community.

The town’s ties to Iran are visible in its institutions and culture. A local hospital is named after Ruhollah Khomeini, widely revered among Shia Muslims. A large portrait of the Iranian leader adorns the hospital building, symbolising the spiritual and ideological influence that continues to resonate in the town.

In the wake of the developments, visuals of residents wearing black attire and raising slogans condemning the attack have circulated widely, bringing Alipur into the public eye.

Despite its expanding population and increasing economic activity, Alipur maintains a distinctive social structure. The town does not have a liquor shop, cinema theatre or even a police station. Though classified as a town panchayat and witnessing steady growth, local leaders have consistently opposed the opening of liquor outlets.

Interestingly, despite significant overseas connections and business dealings, law and order issues are minimal. The town falls under the jurisdiction of the Manchenahalli police station in neighbouring limits. Many residents maintain trade, education and business links with Iran, Gulf countries and other parts of the world. Some families are engaged in gemstone trading and other international commerce.

Local disputes and community matters are largely addressed internally under the leadership of Anjuman-e-Jafaria, a prominent community organisation. The group also operates a dedicated local cable channel, ‘Ali TV,’ catering specifically to the town’s residents.

As geopolitical tensions reverberate globally, Alipur stands out as a unique Karnataka town where international events deeply echo within a closely knit local community.