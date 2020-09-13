Is being a Muslim license for criminal activities: Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Reacting to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan remark that h was being targeted because he is a Muslim, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar asked if being a minority is a license for criminal activities.

"Is it some sort of tag for protection or an ID card," Sudhakar asked. He was speaking at a Teachers' Day celebration at Chikkaballapura. He said the BJP government will take action against all those found guilty in the drug racket despite their financial status, community or religion.

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP government was misusing drug probe, he questioned as to what action did the previous government initiate to root out drug menace in the state. The minister said Siddaramaiah should desist from protecting anyone. "No one can escape from the government's probe," he asserted.

The minister also said to protect the youth from the drug absue, strict regulations must be introduced in the state. "The society will be affected if the youth are not protected," he said.

Dr Sudhakar said that awareness is being raised regarding drug abuse in Chikkaballapura district. As many as 20 areas near the district border were raised where 20 people were arrested and 60-kg marijuana was seized. A detailed probe is being conducted in this regard, he added.