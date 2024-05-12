Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Bus crash kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island
Highlights
At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.
At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.
The bus carrying more than 60 people crashed while descending a ramp in Subang, West Java, on Saturday evening, a local police spokesman told DPA.
The passengers were students and teachers from a vocational school who were returning home after a graduation trip.
The cause of the crash was not clear.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS