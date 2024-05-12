  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Bus crash kills 11 on Indonesia's Java island

Bus crash kills 11 on Indonesias Java island
x
Highlights

At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.

At least 11 people died and dozens of others were injured after a bus crash in a hilly resort town in Indonesia's West Java province, police said on Sunday.

The bus carrying more than 60 people crashed while descending a ramp in Subang, West Java, on Saturday evening, a local police spokesman told DPA.

The passengers were students and teachers from a vocational school who were returning home after a graduation trip.

The cause of the crash was not clear.

Further details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X