  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad filed a police complaint against RS Praveen Kumar

BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad filed a police complaint against RS Praveen Kumar
x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: Election politics has heated up in Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad filed a police...

Nagarkurnool: Election politics has heated up in Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad filed a police complaint against BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar. The BJP applicant complained to the police that Swero members were unrealized campaigns in social media on Bharath Prasad. Bharat Prasad complained to Nagar Kurnool DSP to take action against BRS Parliamentary candidate RS Praveen Kumar and SWERO team for spreading false propaganda on social media that Bharat Prasad was sold for 250 crores.

Bharat Prasad said that it is certain that BRS will lose the elections. That's why I was fired for false propaganda on social media. They demanded the police to immediately stop false propaganda and take strict action against those who are circulating it.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X