BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad filed a police complaint against RS Praveen Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Election politics has heated up in Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad filed a police complaint against BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar. The BJP applicant complained to the police that Swero members were unrealized campaigns in social media on Bharath Prasad. Bharat Prasad complained to Nagar Kurnool DSP to take action against BRS Parliamentary candidate RS Praveen Kumar and SWERO team for spreading false propaganda on social media that Bharat Prasad was sold for 250 crores.

Bharat Prasad said that it is certain that BRS will lose the elections. That's why I was fired for false propaganda on social media. They demanded the police to immediately stop false propaganda and take strict action against those who are circulating it.







