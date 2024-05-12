EC orders action against Nandyal SP following Allu Arjun episode

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered action against the Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal for failing to implement the election code of conduct.

The poll panel had asked Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to file charges against the SP.

It also ordered a departmental inquiry against the SP, SDPO Ravindernath Reddy, and CI Raja Reddy.

The police chief has been asked to inform the ECI about the action taken against the three officials.

The poll panel took serious note of Saturday’s incident, where actor Allu Arjun visited Nandyal without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

A large number of fans of the actor gathered to see him. The police failed to control the crowd despite Section 144 being in force.

The police on Saturday registered a case against Allu Arjun and Nandyal MLA and YSR Congress candidate Silpa Ravi.

The actor of "Pushpa" fame visited the house of the MLA and his friend to lend support in the elections scheduled on May 13.

After someone complained to the Election Commission, the police swung into action and registered a case under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Allu Arjun visited the MLA’s house to show his support on the last day of the campaigning. On learning about his visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the MLA’s house to see him. The actor appeared on the balcony with the MLA and his family members and waved at the huge crowd gathered outside.

Silpa Ravi, whose real name is Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy is seeking re-election as the candidate of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the May 13 elections.

Allu Arjun, in a social media post, thanked the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. He also thanked Silpa Ravi for the hospitality. "Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support," he posted on X.