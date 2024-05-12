Aurangzeb's spirit has entered Congress: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the spirit of Aurangzeb has entered into the Congress.

“The Congress is talking about imposing inheritance tax in its manifesto. This is a kind of Jizya tax,” he said while addressing a rally in Amethi.

The chief minister said that Ram and the nation are synonymous with each other and those who are opposing Ram are opposing the nation. He said that only two people are opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one is Pakistan and the other is ‘Ramdrohi’.

Yogi Adityanath said that when Amethi took a revolutionary decision in 2019 (To defeat Rahul Gandhi), its thunder was heard not only in Lucknow but till Delhi. If the decision is right then the result is also right. For the first time, the people of Amethi decided to become the charioteers of India's development instead of being followers of any party. At the same time, Smriti Irani also visited Amethi more than the four generations of Congress. As an alert public representative, she kept visiting every village of Amethi every week.

He further said that any party in the country needs 273 seats for the majority, but Congress is not even contesting elections on this number of seats in the entire country.

Attacking Congress, he said that those who love Pakistan can go there. Today, people in Pakistan are dying of hunger, whereas in India, more than that population has been brought above the poverty line during the 10 years of Prime Minister Modi's tenure. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 80 crore people of the country are getting free ration. The work of providing houses to four crore poor has been done. Why couldn't Congress do this work?

Taking aim at the opposition on the basis of the Congress manifesto, the chief minister said that these people are trying to put a dent in the reservation of SC, ST and OBC.

The Chief Minister said that Congress people want to feed beef to the minorities. Voting for them means being complicit in a sin like cow slaughter. Even if we vote for Congress fraudulently and it gives permission for cow slaughter, we will not be able to wash away this sin.