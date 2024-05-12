NDA govt will reopen 14 sugar mills in Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

After Lalu Prasad Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his sugar mill promise, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary hit back, saying that the NDA government will reopen 14 sugar mills in Bihar.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav does not know that our government will reopen 14 closed sugar mills in Bihar. It will be a contribution of the Narendra Modi government to the people of the state. The Modi government had approved the making of ethanol. Lalu Prasad Yadav was in jail so he would not remember it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav only cares about his family.

“The family of the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav fled during Jungle Raj. It is the effect of good governance of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar that the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav are returning to Bihar,” Choudhary claimed.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav taunted PM Narendra Modi saying that he had promised that he would open a sugar mill and drink tea made of that sugar produced in the mill.

“10 years have gone by, what happened to that promise? He failed to open a small sugar mill in the state as per his promise. He has not been able to fulfil any of his promises,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.