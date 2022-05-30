Iskcon to manage 177 Indira canteens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department has proposed to hand over the management of all Indira canteens in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness). Iskcon is asking for Rs 78 for a three-course meal and breakfast . "The government will take a final decision on this," BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance, Tulsi Maddineni said.

Speaking to media persons at the BBMP headquarters, he said that the management of the existing 177 Indira canteens have been awarded to firms Adamya Chethana, Rewards and ChefTalk. These establishments supply food for Rs 55.30. "We are getting a subsidy of Rs 30.30 from the government for each meal served by the canteens," he said. The decision to reduce the rate will be decided at the government level.

The additional expenditure stemming from increase in the price of meals will be borne by BBMP. After handing over the Indira canteens to Iskcon, BBMP marshals will distribute the tokens and collect the money from customers. That amount will be credited to the BBMP's bank account the same evening. This will give you an accurate estimate of how many people are eating breakfast and meals daily, he said.

Indira canteens are not a business model. Only those have social concern can manage them, said an offiial. Organisations like Akshaya Patra, Akshaya Nidhi, Touchstone Foundation have the experience in providing afternoon food for pourakarmikas and schoolchildren. They are confident that they will perform well. No compromise on quality, taste. There will be no change in the food menu, he said. He added that all the dues to ChefTalk and Rewards have been settled.