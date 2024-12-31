Live
Just In
ISRO Achieves Historic Milestone in Space Docking Experiment- NS Boseraju
Bengaluru: Minister for Small Irrigation, Science, and Technology, NS Boseraju, has expressed great pride in ISRO’s latest achievement, the successful completion of the initial phase of the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX).
In a statement issued today, Minister Boseraju emphasised the importance of space docking, particularly in supporting future projects such as unmanned space missions and human lunar exploration. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s space journey and reflects ISRO’s unparalleled commitment and technical prowess. I extend my best wishes for the continued success of this experiment in its subsequent phases,” he said.
The Minister also underscored ISRO’s role as a key pillar of both Karnataka’s and the nation’s space initiatives. "ISRO’s achievements fill us with immense pride. I am confident that, with its dedication and innovation, ISRO will reach its ambitious target of establishing a self-sustained space station by 2025, further strengthening India’s global standing in space exploration,” he added.