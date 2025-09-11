ISRO chief hails ISTRAC as ‘silent backbone’

Bengaluru: ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) has been the silent backbone of every mission, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an event marking the launch of the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of ISTRAC, which was established on September 6, 1976.

Appreciating ISTRAC’s “dedication, innovation, and resilience” in ensuring the success of ISRO’s ambitious missions, Narayanan said, “ISTRAC has handled a large number of ground stations and meticulously planned spacecraft operations for complex missions such as the Mars Orbiter Mission, Chandrayaan-1, 2, and 3, SPADEX—the first docking experiment mission of ISRO—and the ISRO-NASA Synthetic Aperture Radar Mission.”