It is our duty to bring Kannadigas back by joining hands with Centre: K'taka former CM on Iran situation

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said that it is the duty of all to coordinate with the Centre to bring Kannadigas and other Indians back safely from Iran and other disturbed Middle East countries.

Speaking to the media in Savanur in Haveri district, he stated that due to the impact of the US-Israel-Iran war, the state government must make all necessary arrangements through Kannadigas in Dubai and the Indian Embassy there to provide temporary food and accommodation to those stranded in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries, and immediately bring them back.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to bring Kannadigas and other Indians back safely to the motherland by coordinating with the Government of India," he said.

He said the war between the US-Israel and Iran is very alarming and will have an impact on India as well.

The former CM said it will significantly affect the petroleum sector and also have a major impact on the economy. He added that the entire world will have to face the consequences of this conflict.

He said it would be appropriate to resolve the issue through dialogue before more lives are lost.

Bommai said many Middle Eastern countries have been affected by the war, and Indians, especially Kannadigas living there, are stranded.

He said many Kannadigas have gone to places such as Doha, Dubai and Kuwait for work. It is also common for people travelling from Europe to transit through Dubai and Doha, and many of them are now stranded there as well.

The BJP leader said the Centre has already taken several steps, and the state government is also working to bring them back safely.

He recalled that during earlier conflicts in Syria and Iraq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had successfully brought back Indians safely.

Bommai said it is the responsibility of the state government to ensure the safe return of Indians, especially Kannadigas. He said many people there are facing difficulties due to a lack of money and food.

He added that a large number of Kannadigas are living in Dubai, and through them and the Indian Embassy, the state government must arrange temporary food and accommodation and make immediate arrangements to bring them back.