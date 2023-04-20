IT raids in 50 places including Congress leader KGF Babu’s residence

Bengaluru: The countdown to the state assembly elections has begun and the leaders of political parties everywhere are busy campaigning. In the meantime, IT officials were alerted and raided around 50 locations across the state including Bengaluru on Wednesday.

IT officials have raided the houses of many Congress leaders including KGF Babu's residence in Bangalore. Ruksana Palace belonging to KGF Babu near Bangalore High Ground was raided. Along with this, many Congress leaders' residences were also raided.

IT officials raided Ruksana Palace around 6 am on Wednesday. It is said that the officials who arrived in about 3 cars are checking the registration, accounting and bank accounts at the house.

KGF Babu campaigned for Chickpet Assembly Constituency thinking of getting a Congress ticket. But the Congress party did not give him a ticket. In this background, his wife has been fielded by KGF Babu as a Independent candidate. Commenting on the IT raid, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that IT raid is going on with all those who are with us. They are doing everything by threatening and harassing in the name of Congress. Let them do whatever they want to scare the Congress. He said that whatever they might do, we will bring change in the state.