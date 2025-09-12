It was BJP which allowed ballot paper in elections: DKS

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the BJP for opposing use of ballot paper in local body elections, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said it was the BJP government which made the provision in the law. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “The BJP brought in the law to allow use of ballot papers in the local body elections. The Election Commission laws also allow use of ballot papers. There is nothing unlawful or wrong in using ballot papers for local body elections. The Law Minister will submit a proposal regarding this.”

Asked about BJP expressing opposition to CM’s proposal to name Shivajinagara metro station after Saint Mary, he said, “There is nothing wrong in proposing names for metro stations. We will discuss and take a call.”

Replying to a question on Home minister Parameshwara participating in an ABVP programme, he said he wasn’t aware of it. “Kharge is a senior leader and he has said that everyone has to work honestly for the party based on the roles assigned. These roles are not for flaunting but for party organisation,” he said. Asked about an FIR being filed against BJP leader C T Ravi for making inciteful speech in Madduru, he said, “I don’t have much info about it. His words and behaviour demonstrate his culture.”