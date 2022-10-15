Jain leaders want Heritage tag for Moodbidri

Moodbidri: The Jain community concentrated in Gujarat and Rajasthan will press the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider a heritage tag for Moodbidri popularly known as 'Jain Kashi'.

Moodbidri happens to be one of the few Jain pilgrimage centres in the country that attracts 80 per cent of the Jain pilgrims annually from all over the country and has some of the relics and Basadis (Jain Temples) that are already under the care of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Tribhuvan Tilaka Chudamani-crown jewel of the three worlds (1000 pillar basadi) at Moodbidri and 18 other basadis, Ishidis ( mausoleums) tanks and several other artefacts qualify Moodbidri for a heritage town tag claim elders of Jain community and also the town leaders.

The Jain Thirtha Kshetra Committee has appealed that the elders in the community have decided to approach the all-India Jain thirtha Kshetra committee and the state committees of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to exert influence on the central government to recognise Moodbidri town for heritage tag on the lines of Velha village in Old Goa which houses 'Se Church' 'Bom Jesus Basilica' and 'St. Augustine's tower'. Moodbidri gets the maximum number of devotees from these three states the Jain heritage activists said.

Members of the Karnataka state committee felt that Moodbidri was a fit case for becoming a Jain Heritage village, too much development happening around the town may not augur well with the demand as ASI was very strict in awarding heritage tags to towns with development happening around the heritage site.

Belgaum Fort, Lakkundi and Hampi are the classic cases of clashes between the ASI and the development bugs. The state committee felt that the movement should gain momentum with the help of the religious leaders at the national level and the local people.

According to a master plan for Moodbidri charted by well-known architect Niren Jain, "the 1000 pillar temple along with the 10 basadis on the Jain Street and 7 more basadis in the vicinity totalling 18 in number was the only destination in Dakshina Kannada district, wherein such a large number of heritage structures are located within a radius of 500 meters.

This closely knit fabric of heritage monuments along with the adjoining old domestic houses built in the regional architectural style makes Moodbidri an ideal investment destination for attracting international, national, state and local level of tourists, to showcase India's rich archaeological, spiritual and cultural heritage.

As all the heritage structures in Moodabidri are living monuments (i.e. they are still in use) there is an urgent requirement to accommodate the needs of the people using, and living around these monuments within the sensitive context of the historical monuments found in the area. To promote Spiritual theme tourism in consonance with the Jain philosophy of 'ahimsa' (non-violence), vegetarianism and alcohol-free tourism in the heritage precinct.

The heritage conservation works and the beautification of the spaces streets between them has been divided into 3 phases; the 1st phase starting from the core area consisting of the 1000 pillared basadi covering 13 more basadis within a short walk through the 1st phase street-scape of only 850 meters. Subsequently, on the availability of funds the 2nd and 3rd Phase works can be taken up".

Senior Jain leader Vinod Jain Batliwala remembers that the All India Jain pilgrimage and heritage centres committee has already cited Moodbidri as a Jain heritage centre. Moodbidri Jain Math precincts also housed the elite research centre on Jainology called 'Rama Rani Research centre and Library' which is used by many Jain scholars from all over the country and some from foreign countries.

These monuments were not just tourist places but also great centres of jain religion, our religious scholars, religious heads and pilgrims do take up religious activities regularly in these Basadis especially the Tribhuvana Tilaka Chudamani, so heritage town tag should not become a hindrance to the religious activities" Swamiji of Jain Mutt Charukirti Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya said.