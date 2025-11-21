JAIN University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad

Bengaluru: Jain (Deemed-to-be University) conferred the honorary degree of Doctor Honoris Causa on former Indian cricketer B.K. Venkatesh Prasad at its 15th Annual Convocation held in Bengaluru on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by industry leaders, academic heads, faculty, and graduating students.

Prasad, who represented India with distinction in international cricket through the late 1990s and early 2000s, used the occasion to encourage young graduates to pursue purpose-driven growth. He reminded students that career choices should not be dictated purely by trend or external expectation. “What truly matters is following your passion, because that inner drive, your sense of purpose, is irreplaceable,” he said. “Don’t chase what the world expects—chase what lights you up, and success will follow.”

T.K. Seetharam, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, in his convocation address, highlighted the importance of character and empathy in professional growth. “Among the many qualities that shape us, the most important is warmth. If you are able to bring happiness to others, it is the greatest thing you can offer,” he told the graduates.

Chancellor Dr. Chenraj Roychand urged students not to fear setbacks, describing failure as an essential part of the learning curve. “Failure is a part of success itself. It teaches many things that success cannot. Embrace uncertainties and keep moving,” he said.

Vice Chancellor (I/c) and Registrar Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra reported that the university awarded 30,439 degrees this year, including 127 gold medals and 360 rank positions. The university’s PhD program, launched in 2010, has grown to 1,335 registered scholars, with 92 doctoral degrees awarded during the convocation.