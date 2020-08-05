Janata Dal(S) MLA Satyanarayana passes away

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) legislator B. Satyanarayana from Sira constituency in Tumkur passed away at a city hospital after prolonged illness, a Manipal hospital official said.

"Satyanarayana, MLA from Sira constituency, Karnataka, who was under treatment at Manipal hospital, Old Airport road for a prolonged illness, passed away on Tuesday at 10.45 p.m.," added the Manipal hospital official.

The deceased MLA was 69 years old and suffered from advanced chronic liver disease, receiving treatment in the ICU when he breathed his last.

"He was in a very critical state and was under treatment at the ICU for secondary septicemia with multisystem organ failure," said the official.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda expressed shock at the death of the party MLA."The news of Satyanarayana's death is a shock. My longtime companion, Satyanarayana, who was constantly involved in party affairs is an irreparable loss to our party, said Gowda who was recently elected as a Rajya Sabha member.

Cutting across party lines, leaders from the political spectrum sent condolences on the passing away of the JD(S) leader. "The news of the demise of Sira MLA B. Satyanarayana was shocking. I pray that God blesses his soul and gives his family and fans the power to endure this pain," said Medical education minister K. Sudhakar.

B. Satyanarayana was the son of Byatappa and lived at Ambedkar Road in Gandhi Nagar area of Sira in Tumkur district. In 1977, he passed out with an LLB degree from Vidyodaya Law college, Bengaluru university.