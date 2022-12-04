Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology to get fourth cath lab

Mysuru: The state-run Jayadeva institute of cardiology (JIC) is all set to get another cath lab to treat patients. The JIC providing quality service to thousands of poor cardiac patients from Mysuru , Kodagu, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Hassan districts at an affordable cost At present the hospital equipped with three cath labs and another cath lab will be established after the machineries imported from abroad.

JIC medical superintendent Dr K S Sadananda told this paper that the hospital is getting more number of patients day by day. In order to cater the patients it is essential to have another cath lab. The Jayadeva institute director Dr C N Manjunath has sanctioned another cath lab. An order will be placed to an European country to supply machineries of cath lab soon he added. He said cath lab is modern technology to treat cardiac patients.

He said at present 600 to 700 outpatients are coming daily. On an average there are 250 in-patients. Every day 40 to 50 new patients are admitted to the inpatient department. Currently running 50 to 60 patients using 3 available cathlabs. If there is another one, the waiting period of patients would come down and expert doctors stress would also reduced. he added.

"The current three cath labs are not sufficient for handling everything. We are doing extra work and managing. If another one is established patients will no longer have to wait. since we have all the staff, including medical staff. Cath lab is helpful in performing treatments like angiogram, angioplasty, face maker, balloon operation, device closure (closure of a hole in the heart) etc." he informed.