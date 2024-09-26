Live
JBF-GMPL Jobs for Evacuees Union minister pats Chowta’s efforts
Mangaluru: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated Brijesh Chowta's relentless efforts made by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta for resolving the issue of jobs and resettlement for evacuees of petroleum and downstream industries in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada district.
“Immediately after being elected as an MP for the first time, Capt. Chowta brought this important problem of about 115 PDF families of Dakshina Kannada to the attention of the central government and prompted a meeting between the Ministry of Petroleum and GMPL company officials to solve this serious problem. which is a great quality for MP” the minister had appreciated.
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri himself has written about this in his X account: "There was a problem to continue the employment of 115 JBF PDF family members after the acquisition of GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals (GMPL), JBF in MSEZ, Mangalore. About this serious problem. Chowta has been following up with me continuously and has succeeded in resolving the plight of this PDF family member, which has been pending for many years on a priority basis. I am very happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term has been able to solve this burning problem of JBF employees in just 40 days. In this matter, I am appreciating Chowta's commitment and efforts,” said Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.