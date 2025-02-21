Live
JBI Aerospace and VIK Composites Partner to Advance India’s Composite Industry
JBI Aerospace and VIK-COMPOSITE GmbH, Germany have announced a strategic alliance to strengthen the Indian composite industry, with a sharp focus on Aerospace, Space, and Defence applications.
Jayanthi Bhagatha, Founder and CEO of JBI Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “VIK-COMPOSITE is committed to delivering tailored solutions that address complex challenges. Their emphasis on innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions makes them an ideal partner. This collaboration will leverage joint efforts in manufacturing, material processing, and market strategies to advance the industry.”
Victoria Ruppel, Executive Director of VIK-COMPOSITE GmbH, Germany echoed this sentiment: “We are pleased to join forces with JBI Aerospace, a trusted and valuable partner in India’s Aerospace, Aviation, Wind Energy, Space, and Defence sectors. Their deep understanding of end-user requirements, combined with their market expertise, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality composite manufacturing solutions.”
As part of its expansion strategy, JBI Aerospace is set to establish a state-of-the-art facility in India, aimed at reducing costs, shortening lead times, and addressing specific customer needs. This initiative will not only fortify support for the local composite industry but also enhance indigenous manufacturing capabilities through innovation and collaboration.