JD(S) chief, Yediyurappa campaign for NDA candidate

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday campaigned for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy who is contesting the November 13 bypolls from the high-profile Channapatna Assembly constituency.

The senior leaders took part in a joint campaign in Ambadahalli and Sogal villages, urging the people to ensure a decisive victory for Nikhil Kumaraswamy -- son of Union Minister Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Both leaders claimed that the Congress-led state government is mired in corruption and neglecting public welfare and therefore, the party deserves a fitting response.

“H.D. Kumaraswamy and I worked tirelessly for development. In the past, Kumaraswamy and I formed a government that provided excellent administration. We implemented schemes like the Bhagyalakshmi Yojana to promote the welfare of the girl child, ensuring that families received substantial financial support when daughters reached 18 years of age. We created programmes that uplifted these girls with respect and dignity.

“To aid young girls attending school, Kumaraswamy and I introduced a free bicycle scheme, which has benefited thousands of underprivileged students. These contributions should not be forgotten,” Yediyurappa said during his address to the people while urging them to support the NDA nominee for Channapatna bypolls.

“Additionally, we implemented several pro-people schemes like Sandhya Suraksha, which have benefited society. When the Central government provided Rs 10,000 to farming families, we added Rs 6,000 more, making it Rs 16,000 in total. For the welfare of all of you, Kumaraswamy and I have worked beyond our limits,” he added.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: “We are campaigning on the basis of development work carried out, and seeking votes on that basis. Meanwhile, the Congress has resorted to divisive tactics, tainting electoral politics.”

“The Congress candidate is only setting a false propaganda. We were ready to offer him a JD (S) ticket. He made a show of joining the BJP, but in reality, he had a ‘match-fixing’ agreement with the Congress leaders, especially the DK brothers (Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh), and ultimately jumped to the Congress at the last moment. To field a capable candidate, we unanimously put forward Nikhil Kumaraswamy as the NDA candidate,” he said while criticising C.P. Yogeshwara, who switched to the Congress from the BJP.