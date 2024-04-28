Live
JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Denies Authenticity Of Alleged "Obscene Videos
- Prajwal Revanna, a Janata Dal (Secular) Member of Parliament and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, refutes claims of involvement in purported "indecent videos," asserting they are manipulated.
- Amid controversy, the Karnataka government forms a special investigation team, while the JD(S) welcomes the move and awaits the decision of party leadership regarding Revanna's status.
Prajwal Revanna, an MP from the Janata Dal (Secular) and the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, has denounced as manipulated the "indecent videos" purportedly involving him. The MP has taken steps to address this issue by filing a complaint through his polling agent.
This development unfolded following reports on Saturday suggesting that Revanna had left the country after the Karnataka government decided to establish a special investigation team to look into the matter. The videos had circulated widely on social media just two days before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26.
In response to the controversy, the JD(S) expressed approval of the state government's decision to set up a specialized team for the investigation. Party MLA GT Deve Gowda stated, "We welcome any measures taken against Prajwal Revanna," adding that he had not viewed the video and was unaware of its content. Additionally, the party indicated that the decision regarding Revanna's continuation within the party would be determined by the higher echelons of leadership.
Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) stalwart and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, contested as the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency during the polls on April 26. The JD(S) had joined the NDA alliance in September of the previous year.