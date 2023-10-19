Jeans hub Bellary hit hard due to erratic power supply

Bellary: Bellary, renowned for its thriving jeans industry, is currently grappling with a series of challenges that are taking a toll on the local entrepreneurs and workers in the business. After facing rising raw material costs and trade disruptions due to import and export issues, the industry is now plagued by irregular power supply, causing anguish for both entrepreneurs and employees.

The erratic power cuts are affecting not only the business community but also consumers and small-scale industries across the region. This unforeseen power crisis has cast a shadow on both direct and indirect stakeholders. An estimated 60,000 to 80,000 families in Bellary depend on the jeans industry for their livelihood.

The jeans industry employs thousands of individuals across various segments, but the ongoing load shedding has left many without work. With no predictability about when the electricity will be cut and when it will be restored during working hours, laborers find themselves idle for most of the day. Additionally, many workers in the jeans industry do not receive a fixed salary; their earnings are based on the number of pants they sew. On average, each worker sews 300 to 400 pairs of pants daily, and the frequent power outages have hindered productivity and earnings.





Bellary's reputation as a hub for jeans production is at stake as entrepreneurs grapple with erratic power supply. Entrepreneurs, who once relied on a stable electricity supply, now find themselves struggling to make ends meet, even though power cuts last for approximately five to six hours daily. They are also expressing concerns about the uncertainty surrounding power shutdown schedules.



Despite these ongoing challenges, the government is contemplating the construction of a jeans park in Bellary in the next budget, with an estimated cost of five thousand crore rupees. However, many stakeholders in the region are urging the government to prioritize addressing the pressing power supply issue before embarking on new projects. Entrepreneurs and the working class are struggling due to power shortages, highlighting the need for the government to manage the power supply efficiently and protect the interests of farmers and entrepreneurs alike.