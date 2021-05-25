Journalist In Karnataka Arrested For Using Fake RT-PCR Test Report

A print journalist has been arrested by the Kodagu Police, Karnataka for allegedly fabricating a fake RT-PCR report.The accused was faking RTPCR test reports to allow travel between the two states of Kodagu and Kerala.

The journalist, identified as Azeez MA, who worked for Vijayavani, has been charged with IPC 420,471, under the epidemic act.

The reports were made for petty cash in his Siddapura photo studio.

The crime was discovered when authorities at Kutta Checkpoint scanned the QR codes of two passengers travelling from Nellihudikeri to Kerala. Whereas the commuters were found to be negative for covid on the physical assessment, the result was changed to positive after scanning the QR Code.

The situation was promptly brought to the attention of Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra, and Siddapura police launched an inquiry that led to the identification of Azeez.

According to sources, the accused journalist is likely to face severe consequences under the Epidemic Act.

According to the Karnataka administration, the travelers from Kerala must present a negative RTPCR report in order to enter the state.