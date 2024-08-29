Kalagi taluk secures second place in Niti Aayog ranking

Kalaburagi: Ina significant achievement, Kalagi taluk in Kalaburgi district has secured the second position in the Delta Rank-2024 announced by Niti Aayog, recognizing its efforts to enhance the standard of living in various sectors, including education, health, skills development, and women and child welfare.

Niti Aayog has ranked 500 talukas nationwide, with Bhamini taluk of Andhra Pradesh claiming the top spot in the South India zone, followed closely by Kalagi taluk in Karnataka. This recognition places Kalagi among the leading aspirational taluks identified by the Central government for focused development.

The ambitious taluk initiative by Niti Aayog targets the upliftment of 500 backward blocks across India by improving access to education, healthcare, skill development, and agricultural growth, while also promoting women and children’s welfare and infrastructure development. The program emphasizes the effective implementation of government schemes and active community participation.

Kalagi’s achievement is particularly noteworthy, as it was one of the three taluks from Kalaburgi district, alongside Afazalpur and Shahabad, identified as aspirational taluks. The Niti Aayog’s recognition not only brings honour to Kalagi but also to the entire district and state. Officials have confirmed that district representatives will soon be invited to a formal event in New Delhi, where certificates will be awarded.

This accolade is expected to attract additional funding from the Centre to Kalagi taluk, further accelerating its development. Deputy commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum expressed her joy at the recognition, commending the entire taluk administration, including Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhamwar Singh Meena, Chief Project Officer and Nodal Officer of the ABP Program Sharaniya S. Mathapati, and Fellow Shivraj Holkar, for their hard work. She urged the administrations of Afazalpur and Shahabad taluks to strive for similar recognition in the future.