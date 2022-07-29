Kali Tiger Reserve Has Become A Model Reserve

The Kali Tiger Reserve, the only tiger protection area in North Karnataka, has emerged as a role model reserve for those who are struggling to conduct tiger census across the nation. According to forest officials, the Kali reserve has been following the tiger counting methods established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Wildlife Institute of India.

A popular tourist site with a stunning forest setting is the Kali Tiger Reserve in the Uttara Kannada district. There were 12 tigers in this area according to the last census, which was completed in 2018.

The number of tigers was lower than anticipated, notwithstanding the hopes of the forest heads. Special attention was paid to the camera trap experiment using the capture-and-recapture approach this year. This has made it easier for the reserve to calculate precise numbers.

Kali Tiger Reserve, the census was also done in other Uttara Kannada forest areas. There are 30 tigers in the district, of which 90% are in the Kali reserve, according to the internal evaluation. Additionally, tigers have been reported from the divisions of Yellapur, Sirsi, and Haliyal.

A forest official stated that the guidelines for tiger counting have been established by WII and NTCA, and we have adhered to them locally. For example, volunteers were required to use rangefinders during line transacts for herbivore surveys. If you want reliable tiger statistics, you must use the right methods.

Senior Karnataka Forest Department officials claim that the state has a robust tiger population. An official stated that along with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Karnataka is a component of the Nilgiri Biosphere, the most significant tiger landscape. Similar to this, the Kali Tiger Reserve is evolving into a source population location for a number of creatures that are dispersing to the wildlife regions connected to it.

The Kali is a crucial area for tigers, spanning the entire landscape from Bhagawan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary at one end to Bhimghad National Park in Belagavi. Following the relocation of several inner settlements, we anticipate a gradual increase in the number of tigers in Kali.