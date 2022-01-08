Kalisu Foundation opens its 50th library

Mysuru: Kalisu Foundation has developed its 50th library at Government School in Udbur, in Mysuru taluk on Friday. It has been sponsored by Worldwide Technologies.



Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the library on Friday. Wadiyar also interacted with the students.

Kalisu Foundation that is involved in upgrading basic infrastructure at government schools has so far developed libraries at 49 government schools to enable the students.

As a NGO Kalisu Foundation has taken up several initiatives at 60 government schools that has benefitted over 15,000 students. With the library the Foundation has been kindling reading habit among the students. The Foundation will maintain the library for one year, before handing over the facility to the school.

A teacher will be appointed at every library. They will be taking care of its design, concept development, murals, bookshelves, tables, collection of books, visual equipment and art works too. EO of Kalisu Foundation Nikhilesh, Vighnesh, Manoj Kumar, teachers and villagers were present.