Kannada Book Authority fails to keep 50% discount offer on Kannada books

Mysuru: The Kannada Book Authority (KBA) and Kuvempu Language Bharati Authority have announced 50 percent Independence Day discount on Kannada books.



But they did not supply the books to stalls in the district with discount. The KBA book stall in Kala Bhavana here has no books to sell at all. The authority sent a circular to Kannada and culture department about the discount offer. When contacted, Kannada and culture department assistant director H Chennappa said that the authorities did not supply new books for a year. He said there is demand for Dr Ambedkar's 16 volumes and Dr M M Kalburgi authored Vachana Maha Samputa but they did not supply.

A staffer in KBA bookstall in Ramakrishna Nagar told The Hans India that the KBA did not send books to us. "We are giving 50 percent discount to old books and 10 to 15 percent on other books," he added.