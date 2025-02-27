Kannada man found in Kumbh Mela after 24 years!

Vijayapura: A man who had been missing for the past 24 years has returned to his home. The reason for his return is the Maha Kumbh Mela. Ramesh Chaudhari from Baluti village in the Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura district had gone missing from his home in 2001 and has now been found at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayag Raj. Ramesh, who had been missing for 24 years, was found by those who had gone to the Kumbh Mela in Varanasi. He has been brought back to Baluti village in a vehicle.

When Ramesh Chaudhari arrived back in Baluti village after 24 years, his family members and villagers welcomed him joyously. Ramesh Chaudhari had been missing since 2001 from Baluti village in the Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura district. Despite extensive searches, he could not be found.

Additionally, when a group from Baluti village, including Mallanagouda Patil, attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayag Raj, Ramesh was found in the holy place. During the visit, Mallanagouda spotted Ramesh dressed in a sadhu's attire. Recognizing him as someone from their village, he approached Ramesh and discovered his identity as Ramesh Chaudhari from Baluti village.

Ramesh was interviewed in Kannada and provided all the necessary information. He mentioned that he had left home and wandered to many places, eventually ending up in Patna, Bihar, where he worked in road construction for a long time. He expressed that he sometimes missed his village and had attempted to return home a couple of times but eventually gave up due to certain pressures. He also mentioned the names of his ancestors, father, mother, and other family members.

Mallanagouda then informed Ramesh's relatives in Baluti about his whereabouts through a video call. He spoke with Ramesh's family from Varanasi as well. Following this, Mallanagouda brought Ramesh back to Baluti village in his vehicle. Upon his arrival, Ramesh was warmly welcomed by his family and villagers, celebrating the homecoming after 24 years.