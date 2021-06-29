Karnataka: 2,050 doctors appointed in government service

Bengaluru: Compulsory rural areas for MBBS doctors has been implemented and 2,053 doctors have been appointed to various vacant positions in Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments. Including the historic direct recruitment of 1750 doctors, the State government has recruited about 4,000 medical officers amidst pandemic, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.



Speaking to the media here on Monday, Dr Sudhakar said that compulsory service in rural area for MBBS graduates has been implemented. 1,001 medicos have been appointed on contractual basis in 18 Government Medical college and Hospitals. 666 doctors have been appointed to work in ICU at Taluk hospitals. They will be reporting to their respective workplaces by this month end, he said.

348 doctors are appointed under National Health Mission. Out of which 90 doctors have been posted in CHCs and 3 in Nephro-urology. Total 2,108 posts were vacant and 2,053 posts have been filled up. Including recently held direct recruitment, a total of four thousand medical officers have been recruited so far and it's a historical move. Said Dr.Sudhakar.

In a positive development state has reported 95 per cent recovery from Covid-19. Positivity rate is at 2.62 per cent. Only Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts have positivity rate more than 5 per cent. Karnataka is in third place in testing after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. We have conducted 3,36,73,395 tests so far. 1.5 – 1.75 lakh tests are being conducted in the state everyday, said the Minister. Threre are no deaths reported in 11 districts due to Covid. Overall mortality rate is also reduced. Experts are of the opinion that the 2DG drug developed by DRDO and manufactured by Dr.Reddy laboratories is safe to use. Government is planning to procure this medicine before the third wave, he added.

Health department provide all sorts of assistance to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff. Experts committee members will suggest measures for this, he said.