Karnataka: 35-year-old realtor slashed by a gang of eight

Karnataka: A 32-year-old real estate businessman was slashed to death in front of his two sisters at Kanakapura Road on Wednesday night. The deceased, Vinod Kumar, is the nephew of councillor Somashekhar from the ruling BJP representing Anjnapura ward in the BBMP Council.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Konanakunte Cross, had visited his elder sister at her house in Tataguni on Wednesday evening and was returning home. Both, his elder and younger sisters, were with him in the car when the incident took place. A gang of around eight attackers on bikes surrounded the car, leaving him no room to escape.

According to the police, the goons pulled Vinod out of the car, and slashed him to death though the sisters pleaded. The gang ran from the spot leaving the bleeding 35-year-old man on the road. The attackers didn't harm any of his sisters. Sisters rushed Vinod to the nearest hospital, but he was declared as brought dead.

The Kaggalipura Police have registered a case and started to investigate the murder. Speaking on the issue, a senior police official said, "The sisters are key witnesses in the case. We are yet to question them and record their statements as they were in a state of shock and were busy with the last rites of the deceased on Thursday."

A team is analysing the footage from CCTVs in the locality for any leads on the attackers. "An initial investigation has revealed that Vinod Kumar was involved in several land deals, earning himself many enemies. We suspect these land deals may hold the key as to who may have been behind his murder and are reviewing them," police sources said.