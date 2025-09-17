Live
Karnataka a hub of drug mafia under Congress govt: Joshi
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Union Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that under the Congress-led state government, Karnataka is becoming a hub for drug mafia.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Union Minister Joshi, while criticising the Congress government, said, “Drug and ganja-related cases are increasing day by day in the state. As a result, the valuable lives of the youth are being sacrificed.” “Is the Congress-led government, which is involved in appeasement politics, blind to this situation?” he asked.
“It is coming to light that the drug trade is being carried out openly in many parts of the state. Still, the state government, which is supposed to take strict action, is remaining silent,” the Union Minister said.
There are reports that police officials are colluding with drug peddlers in these cases, he added. The Union Minister alleged that this is proof of the Congress government’s negligence and corruption, and it is leading the youth community astray.
“The Congress-led government’s misrule in Karnataka has crossed all limits. Karnataka, known as a well-cultured state, is now being turned into a haven for criminals,” he said.
He urged the Karnataka government to take stringent action to control the drug and ganja mafia. Union Minister Joshi accused the Congress government of running a shameless administration where public safety, security, and the rule of law have completely collapsed.