Karnataka aims to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the Coming Year

Koppala; Karnataka's School Education and Literacy Department Minister, S. Madhu Bangarappa, announced the government's intention to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the coming year. Speaking at the inauguration of a new government pre-degree college in Masabahanchinala village of Koppala taluk on Saturday , the minister emphasized the challenges facing the education department and the need for additional teachers.



With 55,000 schools, 3,000 PU (Pre-University) colleges, 2 lakh teachers, and 2 crore students receiving education in the state, the education department manages a budget of 34,000 crores. However, it still faces a shortage of 40,000 teachers. Currently, guest teachers are being recruited to fill these gaps, but the minister pledged to initiate the recruitment of 20,000 teachers in the upcoming year. Furthermore, plans are in place to establish 3,000 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the next three years.

In light of a recent High Court case settlement, an order was issued on Saturday for the appointment of Graduate Primary Teachers (GPT) across the state. While the appointment process has not been conducted in some districts due to ongoing court cases concerning the recruitment of 13,000 teachers, the appointment letters were issued to candidates in all other districts.

The education minister acknowledged the teacher shortage within the education department and confirmed that a proposal to fill 20,000 teacher positions would be submitted to the Chief Minister soon. He also discussed concerns about 1,600 schools in the state failing to comply with government regulations regarding infrastructure and building standards. While complaints have been received about these schools, the government is considering allowing them time to rectify these issues. However, if the schools do not take corrective action, strict measures will be taken against them from the next academic year, including the withholding of permissions.